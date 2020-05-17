Johnnie Ruth "Tootsie" Dear
Starkville - Johnnie Ruth Dear, 83, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Montgomery Gardens in Starkville. A committal service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 19 at 10:00 AM.
Mrs. Dear was born in Learned, MS on April 14, 1937 to the late John Robert Strong and Eunice Ester Strong. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. Mrs. Dear was a talented pianist who enjoyed teaching and sharing her gift of music with others. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, O.J. Dear, Jr., parents and 3 siblings.
Mrs. Dear is survived by her daughters, Janet McKell (William) and Tammie Pickering (Lance), and her grandchildren, Ryan McKell, Anna McKell and David Pickering.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkway Baptist Church at www.pbcclinton.org
The family would like to thank the staff of Montgomery Gardens for the care given to Mrs. Dear during her time there.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2020.