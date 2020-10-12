Roger Gregory McGrath, III
Yazoo City - Roger Gregory McGrath, III passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at 90 years of age. He was born on February 19, 1930 to Roger McGrath, Jr. and Xavier Brickell Mcgrath.
Mr. McGrath attended St. Clara Academy, St. Bernard College, and Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Dixie Division during the Korean War and went to lead Southland Oil Company for 48 years.
Throughout his life, he served on several committees and boards. He especially enjoyed travel, golf, watching various MSU Bulldogs sporting events.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Barbara Peaster Mcgrath, son John Gregory McGrath (Janet), daughter Barbara Peaster McGrath Moore (Brian) and granddaughter Haley McGrath Moore.
Funeral services for Mr. McGrath will be a Graveside service on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Gleenwood Cemetery. There is no visitation prior to service. Stricklin-King Funeral Home will direct the service with Father Lincoln Dahl officiating.
As a Lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Yazoo City, MS, memorials may be made to the St. Mary's Building Fund, or St. Mary's Trust at the Catholic Foundation, PO Box 2246, Jackson, MS 39225-2248, or the charity of your choice
.