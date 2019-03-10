Ruth Irene Freeman Rowan



Ridgeland - Ruth Irene Freeman Rowan, 67, passed away from Colon Cancer on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS.



Ruth was born July 7th, 1951 in Richmond, VA to the late Edward and Goldie Bell Freeman, Sr. Ruth, being born into a multi-generational Deaf family, was very proud of her culture and she devoted her life to being heavily involved in the Deaf and DeafBlind community. Ruth was a graduate from the VA School of the Deaf and Blind in Staunton, VA and moved on to graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Theatre from Gallaudet University (Class of 1976) in Washington, D.C. She also completed her Master's Degree in Education from Jackson State University.



During her time in Washington D.C., she met her husband Tommy and they were together for 47 years. Ruth worked in Columbia, MD at the Maryland School for the Deaf before moving to Ridgeland, MS to be closer to her husband's family. Ruth retired from her role as a teacher and a Residential Education Parent at the Mississippi School for the Deaf in 2014. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for the Deaf Ministry Program and Sign Language classes. She was inducted into the VA School for the Deaf and Blind Hall of Fame and among one of the first members of the National Association for Deaf's Junior N.A.D. leadership program. Ruth was a remarkable woman, among all of her accomplishments she had a love for animals, people, Christ and most of all her family. Ruth is a beloved wife, mother and friend that will be greatly missed.



Ruth is preceded in death by her parents- Edward and Goldie Freeman, Sr. and her brother Edward Freeman, Jr. and countless relatives.



She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Tommy Rowan of Ridgeland, MS, her daughter- Olivia Rowan and Son-in-law Karl Zarse of Hawaii, as well as numerous extended family members.



A memorial and celebration of life service will occur on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church: 7469 Old Canton Road, Madison, MS 39110. Fellowship will begin at 1000 and the service will begin at 1100.



In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial contributions to be made to the family.