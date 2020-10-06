1/1
Sidney H. Austin
1931 - 2020
Sidney H. Austin

Flora - Sidney Austin, 88, passed away in Jackson on October 6, 2020. Visitation will be from 9am - 11am Thursday, October 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Flora with services following at 11am. Interment will follow at Flora Cemetery.

Sidney was a member of First Baptist Church of Flora. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 60 years, where he was the past Master of Leavell Woods Lodge. He was a Shriner with the Wahabi Temple as part of the clown unit; and driver for Children's Hospital in Shreveport, LA.

Sidney was an avid fisherman and hunter. He and his wife loved travelling in their motorhome all over the US. He retired from M.P. & L. after 43 years.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patricia Barrett Austin; his son, Sidney Herbert Austin III (Mary); daughters, Donna Lynne Austin and Julia Kaye Mobley (Frank). He is also survived by two grandchildren, Scott Mobley and Julia Thompson (Phillip) and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
6019249308
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
