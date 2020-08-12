Troy C Greer



Clinton - Troy C. Greer, 91 of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord Friday, August 7, 2020, while living in Tulsa, OK. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, August 14 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.



He is survived by two sons, Wayne C. Greer of Tulsa, OK, Steve Greer of Jackson, MS and daughter in-law Cindi Greer, two grandsons, Colby Greer of Jackson, and Cory Greer of Tulsa, OK. and Chris Morgan of Jackson, MS. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 58 years, Gladys T. Greer of Carter, MS.



He was born near Columbia, MS in Bunker Hill, where he graduated Bunker Hill High School. He graduated Droan's Business School in Jackson, with a degree in Business Administration.



He honorably served in the Army during the Korean War.



He began his 40 year railroad career with the Gulf, Mobile, & Ohio railroad, which later merged with the Illinois Central Gulf, and finished his career with the Mid-South Railroad Corporation of Jackson as the Manager of Rates.



He was a devoted and active member of Highland Baptist Church in Jackson, having been a member there for over 60 years. He was proud of the lifelong friendships he made there, many cherished memories, and the fellowship with great people who love the Lord.



He loved the Lord, his family and friends. He was looking forward to eternal fellowship with the Lord and being reunited with past family and friends. He was one of the kindest people you would ever meet, quiet, generous, funny, always kept his word, and was always there to help often before you thought to ask. He took joy not in what he had, but what he could do for others.



His favorite past time was simply visiting with friends and family.



He will be missed.









