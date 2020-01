James "Mule" McKoy

GARLAND — Mr. James Daniel "Mule" McKoy, 55, of 125 Clinton Ave., died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.

Funeral service for Mr. McKoy will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Garland First Baptist Church, Garland. Interment to follow at Garland Community Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Carter Funeral Home, Garland, with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m.