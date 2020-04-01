James Reuben Smith

Mr. James Reuben Smith, 94, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

The family will have a private service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Smith and Gertude Bullard Smith; first wife, Mary Smith; sisters, Rachel Christine Smith, Iula Starr and Linda Johnson; and brothers, Wiley Martin Smith and Lester Smith.

Reuben was a United States Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred Smith; sons, Walter Smith and Charles Smith; step-children, Linda Bullard and husband, Donald, Barbara Edwards and husband, Sammy, Jeanette Sessoms and husband, Erwin, Tommie Williams and Douglas Williams; grandchildren, Dalton Smith, Heather Locks and husband, Larry, Logan Smith, Debbie Lynn Cashwell and husband, Michael, Sydney Smith, Jo Jo Smith, Jonathan Monoco, Abby Monoco, and Jamie Smith; great-grandchildren, Colton Smith, Madison Cashwell Kayle Cashwell and Cameron Cashwell; sister, Lura Friedman and husband, Ralph; brothers, Earl C. Smith and wife, Louvina, Edom Smith and wife, Pat, Chester Smith, Joe Smith and wife, Janie, Jasper "Jack" Smith and wife, Brenda and Hurley Smith and wife, Betty Sue.

In lieu of the resent restrictions due to the Corona Virus, friends may come by the funeral home on Wednesday, April 1, to pay their respects to Reuben from noon to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mrs. Mildred Smith, 412 W. North Street, Autryville.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.