CLINTON — Ms. Janet Vann Spell, 77, of Clinton passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the Golden Years Nursing Home in Falcon.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Corinth Baptist Church with the Rev. W. A. Creech officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:50 a.m. at the church.

Ms. Spell was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Robert and Madeline Brown Vann. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Nyoka Vann.

She is survived by three daughters, Lynn Adams of Clinton, Susan Tew and husband, Robert of Salemburg and Paula Hall of Clinton; four granddaughters, Loretta Adams (Abby) of Hutto, Texas, Jessica Cook (Thomas), Candice Adams and Britnie Adams all of Clinton; two great grandsons, Logan Trogdon and Colton Cook; sister, Lisa Richter (Scott) of Winona, Minn. and the father of her children, Jesse Spell of Clinton.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.