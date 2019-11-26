Luke Tracy Dean Roberts

DUDLEY — Luke Tracy Dean Roberts, 25, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at his home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 .p.m on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Mt Olive, 130 Ed Edmundson Road, Mt Olive, with Pastor Jeff Dale officiating, burial will be held privately at a later date.

Luke leaves to cherish his memories; mother, Susan Quintal of Pikeville; father, Craig Roberts (Lulu) of Dudley; daughter, River Roberts of Flowery Beach, GA; brothers, Timothy Sutton of Goldsboro, and Samuel Roberts (Pamela) of Winnabow; Sister, Rachel Sutton (Stephen Singletary) of Raeford and paternal grandfather, Royce Roberts (Diane) of Dudley.

Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church.

