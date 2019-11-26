Luke Tracy Dean Roberts

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luke Tracy Dean Roberts.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Luke Tracy Dean Roberts

DUDLEY — Luke Tracy Dean Roberts, 25, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at his home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 .p.m on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Mt Olive, 130 Ed Edmundson Road, Mt Olive, with Pastor Jeff Dale officiating, burial will be held privately at a later date.

Luke leaves to cherish his memories; mother, Susan Quintal of Pikeville; father, Craig Roberts (Lulu) of Dudley; daughter, River Roberts of Flowery Beach, GA; brothers, Timothy Sutton of Goldsboro, and Samuel Roberts (Pamela) of Winnabow; Sister, Rachel Sutton (Stephen Singletary) of Raeford and paternal grandfather, Royce Roberts (Diane) of Dudley.

Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.