ROSEBORO — Mr. Thomas Earl "Tom Pete" Walton, 60, of Roseboro passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at UNC Rex Healthcare Center.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Hampton Faircloth officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.

Mr. Walton was a native of Sampson County, the son of Archie and Mary Hall Walton. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert E. Walton; and brother, Robert Walton. He was a mechanic.

He is survived by two daughters, Christina Walton of Autryville and Renee Brock of Clinton; three sisters, Dorothy Smith of Roseboro, Frances Walton of Autryville and Brenda Calix of Dunn; significant other, Renee Hardison of the home; five grandchildren; nephews, Charlie Tanner Jr. of Dunn, Marcus Walton of Autryville; two stepdaughters, Alisha Miller of Warsaw and Victoria Miller of Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.


Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
