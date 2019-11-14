ROSEBORO — Mr. Thomas Earl "Tom Pete" Walton, 60, of Roseboro passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at UNC Rex Healthcare Center.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Hampton Faircloth officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.

Mr. Walton was a native of Sampson County, the son of Archie and Mary Hall Walton. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert E. Walton; and brother, Robert Walton. He was a mechanic.

He is survived by two daughters, Christina Walton of Autryville and Renee Brock of Clinton; three sisters, Dorothy Smith of Roseboro, Frances Walton of Autryville and Brenda Calix of Dunn; significant other, Renee Hardison of the home; five grandchildren; nephews, Charlie Tanner Jr. of Dunn, Marcus Walton of Autryville; two stepdaughters, Alisha Miller of Warsaw and Victoria Miller of Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.