Wiley Martin Lockamy, 82, passed away at Whispering Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Martin Lockamy; mother, Hattie Tyndall Lockamy; and brother, William David Lockamy.

Wiley is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Rhoades of Oregon, Tonya Lockamy of Oregon, and Yvonne Lockamy of California; son, Scott Lockamy of England; sisters, Edna McLaurin of Fayetteville and Alice Hackney of Chapel Hill; and four grandchildren.

There will be a private family service at a later date.