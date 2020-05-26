Ludowici – SFC (Ret.) Ruben Richard Walling, Sr., 87, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in Winder. Born in Savannah, he had lived in Long County for fifty years. He was retired from the US Army with twenty years of service, having served in Korea and Vietnam. He retired from civil service at HAAF and was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance in Savannah. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sallie Maulden Walling.
Survivors are his daughters, Julie Johnson of Apopka, FL, Valerie Brisben of Pt. Wentworth, and Melony Walling of Long County; sons, R. Richard Walling, Jr. of Long County and Michael Walling of Winder; eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Thursday, May 28 at 11 AM in Concord Cemetery with Dr. Charles Houston, Jr. officiating. Family will receive visitors at the cemetery for thirty minutes prior to the service.
*Social distancing guidelines will be in effect*.
Remembrances are suggested to the charity of donor's choice.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.
Survivors are his daughters, Julie Johnson of Apopka, FL, Valerie Brisben of Pt. Wentworth, and Melony Walling of Long County; sons, R. Richard Walling, Jr. of Long County and Michael Walling of Winder; eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Thursday, May 28 at 11 AM in Concord Cemetery with Dr. Charles Houston, Jr. officiating. Family will receive visitors at the cemetery for thirty minutes prior to the service.
*Social distancing guidelines will be in effect*.
Remembrances are suggested to the charity of donor's choice.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from May 26 to Jun. 2, 2020.