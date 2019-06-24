HINESVILLE: Mrs. Sixta Laboy of Hinesville, Georgia passed away on June 20, 2019.
She was born on April 28, 1942 in Guayama, Puerto Rico to Antonio and Tomaza Santiago. Mrs. Laboy was the eldest of 13 siblings. She sang with a music group, El Coro Evangelizador, for many years at Sylvester Church of Chicago. She enjoyed volunteering at The Joseph House in Hinesville where many called her "Mom". Mrs. Laboy loved music, singing, and cooking for her loved ones but most of all, she loved the Lord. She will be fondly remembered by a large extended family and close friends.
SURVIVORS: husband of 58 years, Victor F. Laboy; her 5 children, Marybel Laboy, Marisol Gomez (Juan), Victor F. Laboy, Jr (Maria), Lillian Thompson (Hutch), and Ric Laboy (Aida); 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
VISITATION: Visitation was held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington.
FUNERAL: Funeral services began at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 following the visitation at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019.
REMEMBRANCES: Remembrances can be sent to the family at 22 Snipe Court Hinesville, Georgia 31313.
THOMAS L. CARTER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS
Published in Coastal Courier from June 24 to July 1, 2019