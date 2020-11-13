Monte Everett Kinard
Fort Collins - Monte Everett Kinard (49) was born on May 14, 1971, at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado, and he died there on November 8, 2020. Monte was a great, loving son and spent his final years helping his senior parents, Hal and Sandra Kinard who survive him. He is also survived by brothers Andy (Joy) and Ryan (fiancée Alicia), nephews Isaac and Evan Kinard, and many other family members.
Monte devoted his life to working with those less fortunate, championed the handicapped and those not valued by our culture. He was always willing to go the extra mile to make sure things were done the right way.
Monte attended Barton Elementary School, Lesher Junior High School, and Fort Collins High School on Remington Street. After graduation from High School, Monte attended Colorado State University and majored in Art. He was very bright and gifted with artistic ability. He was a hard worker and had a great work ethic. From birth, Monte struggled with the challenges of a skin disease and eczema. However, his death was caused by years of alcohol abuse resulting in irreversible liver and kidney failure. Our family has chosen to use love as defined in the Living Bible Cor:13: "Love is never glad about injustice, but rejoices when truth wins out. If you love someone, you will be loyal to them no matter what the cost. You will always believe in them. Always expect the best of them, and always stand your ground defending them."
Due to COVID19, there will be no funeral services. You may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com
to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.