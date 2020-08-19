Stephen Alan Ferguson
Fort Collins - Stephen Alan Ferguson, 74, passed away August 18, 2020 in Fort Collins.
He was a lifelong resident of Fort Collins and a graduate of CSU with a degree in Construction Management. He was honorably discharged as an E5 Sergeant from the Army, Delta Company Division and served two tours in Vietnam. His lifelong passions were family, travel, golf and carpentry.
Stephen is survived by: wife, Ann; three daughters, Michelle, Kalin and Elizabeth; brother, Jim (Sheila) and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the DAV
