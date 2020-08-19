1/1
Stephen Alan Ferguson
Stephen Alan Ferguson

Fort Collins - Stephen Alan Ferguson, 74, passed away August 18, 2020 in Fort Collins.

He was a lifelong resident of Fort Collins and a graduate of CSU with a degree in Construction Management. He was honorably discharged as an E5 Sergeant from the Army, Delta Company Division and served two tours in Vietnam. His lifelong passions were family, travel, golf and carpentry.

Stephen is survived by: wife, Ann; three daughters, Michelle, Kalin and Elizabeth; brother, Jim (Sheila) and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the DAV.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.






Published in Coloradoan from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
