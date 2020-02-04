Manuel Dominguez, 63, of Denver, passed away Jan. 25.

Survivors include his wife, Toni; stepson, Daniel; sister, Rosalie; brothers Leonard, Robert and Johnny; 13 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Roxy and Rufus. His mother, Mary; his father, Manuel Sr., and his brother, Jimmy, preceded him in death.

Manuel was born March 26, 1956, in Denver. He worked for the city of Denver for 15 years. Manuel was a great family man and loving husband. He was an avid car lover who loved to build and work on cars.

His family and friends will always remember him as a free-spirited person who loved cruising around town.

Services are at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 901 S. Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Manuel's life.

