Manuelita L. Mascarenas, 89, of Brighton, passed away March 29 peacefully in her home.
She was born Oct. 20, 1929, in Rifle, to Francisco and Maria B. (Garcia) Gonzales. She attended schools in Fruita. She married Selestino Mascarenas Feb. 17, 1945, in Fruita.
Manuelita was a Brighton resident since 1962. She was very active in her faith as a member of Saint Augustine Catholic Church, the Holy Family and the St. Joseph Society of the Sacred Heart. She also sung in the choir "Cantores de Jesus" for 30 years.
She enjoyed sharing her musical talent playing and singing at many funerals and weddings over the years. One of her favorite past times was playing bingo.
Survivors include her daughters, Selestina (George) Candelario, of Colorado Springs, and Eleanor (Serapio Jr.) Gaona, of Brighton; sons, Michael (Patricia), of Brighton, John, of Northglenn, and Gilbert (Catherine), of Commerce City; sisters, Odelia Rivera, of Northglenn, and Feloniz Morgas, of Taos, New Mexico; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
Her husband preceded her in death in 1976. Two sons, Kenneth in 2002 and Ted in 2015, predeceased her.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, followed by a funeral Mass at 2:30 p.m. both at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 178 S. Sixth Ave., Brighton. Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
