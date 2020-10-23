1/1
Jeanne Dianne Farley
Jeanne Dianne Farley

Germantown - Jeanne Dianne Farley, 77, of Germantown, TN., passed away on October 19,2020.

A graduate of Whitehaven High School class of 61'. Jeanne was a sales manager for Crye-Leike Realtors, a Life member of the Multi-Million Dollar Club, and retired from the mortgage business. She was a member of Memphis Board of Realtors, Republican Women Member, and an avid reader and traveler.

She leaves three daughters, Rhonda Flick, Rita Wood, Robin Barron and a son Joe Farley; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Jeanne will be greatly missed by family and friends.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
