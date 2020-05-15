Jerry Gann Brewer
Senatobia - Jerry Gann Brewer, 72, lifetime Senatobia resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13th, into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by family and love.
A Mississippi State graduate and devoted Bulldogs fan, Jerry was the longtime co-owner of one of Mississippi's oldest real estate firms, Brewer Realty and Appraisal Service, first alongside his father (James A. Brewer) and brother (Jimmy Brewer), and later with his wife, Linda. A leader in his field, he held various positions within the real estate community including President of the Mississippi Association of Realtors®, National President of the Realtors Land Institute, Regional Vice-President of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR), and a National Director of the NAR. He served multiple times on the NAR Executive Committee and Strategic Planning Committee. He also served twice as President of the Memphis Appraisal Institute Chapter and served as Chairman of the NAR Appraisal Committee.
Throughout his career, Jerry received many accolades for his leadership and service to the community including Mississippi Realtor® of the Year, the Land Realtor® of America award, and the RLI Distinguished Service Award. He was inducted into the Mississippi Association of Realtors® Hall of Fame, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Memphis Appraisal Institute, and was inducted into the Northwest Mississippi Association Hall of Fame. Jerry also served as President of the Senatobia Rotary Club and the Senatobia Jaycees.
Jerry was a leader and mentor in his church. He took great joy in teaching adult Sunday School for 40 years ~ first at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis (where he was a deacon), and then at Senatobia First Baptist Church (where he also served as deacon). Jerry meticulously prepared each Sunday school lesson; he was often found in his home study reading and highlighting various expository books and creating detailed lesson outlines for his class. Even after his ALS diagnosis, Jerry continued to teach Sunday school, battling bravely his disease and considering the challenge his chance to shine glory on his Lord and to remain faithful to Christ. One of Jerry's last written statements was: "I do not fear death. My God will be with me as He has been." He took special comfort in Romans 8:1, "There is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus."
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Brewer and Verna Claire Gann Brewer of Senatobia. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 52 years, Linda Buchanan Brewer, originally from Indianola, MS; two children, Jennifer Brewer of Alexandria, VA and Gann Brewer of Brooklyn, NY; and an upcoming granddaughter—his first grandchild—expected later this summer and who already brought him joy. He also leaves behind his brother, Jimmy Brewer (Lucille) of Senatobia, and countless friends and extended family members who loved and respected him, and will miss his quick humor, his candor, and the sparkle in his eye.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 17, from 3 - 5 p.m. in the Welcome Center of Senatobia First Baptist Church. Services will follow in the church Sanctuary at 5 p.m. Burial will follow in Bethesda Cemetery. The service may also be viewed live stream by the following link, https://www.sfbcms.com/live-stream/
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Senatobia First Baptist Church, the ALS Association of Tennessee or a charity of choice. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 15 to May 16, 2020.