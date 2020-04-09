|
|
Kenneth James Bradshaw
Kenneth James Bradshaw the oldest child of Kenneth Earl Bradshaw and Claudina Sayles Bradshaw Brown, died Thursday, March 26, at Baptist East from COVID-19 pneumonia. He was 64 years old.
He is the husband of Beverly Watkins Bradshaw whom it affectionately called "Cate" and stepfather of Bradley Watkins.
He professed a hope in Christ at Olivet Baptist Church and later joined World Overcomers Church where he served faithfully in the capacity of Watchman for Senior Pastor Alton R. Williams. Kenneth also was owner of Bradshaw Home Improvement and Remodeling and volunteered a segment of his staff to assist the church with the Hickory Hill Mall restoration project.
He graduated from Manassas in 1973 and due to his interest in architect he took four years of mechanical drawings and was a member of the Industrial Arts Club, Kenneth also played football and ran track and was a member of the school's 440 Relay Team that won the City Indoor Championship that year.
Bradshaw worked at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center for 46 years, rising through the ranks from carpenter's assistant.
He retired as director of facilities administration, overseeing 200 people, 38 buildings and a $19 million annual budget and recently celebrated his retirement on March 6.
Bradshaw was preceded in death by his parents, and his former wife, Beverly Elayne Bradshaw.
Loved like a "Big Brother" Kennis Settles: Best of friends and prayer partners: Elders Jeff & Carolyn Fields, Kenny Allen, Amille Herron, Stanley Tyler, David Coburn, Flozell Harwell and Robert Macklin. "Buddies" Janet Brown, Carla Herron: Forever grateful: Great grandparents Landers and Ives Jones, Thanks to: Administrative Assistants Erika Clinton, Kathy Fitts and Carla Griffin-Crouthers: Love, admiration and gratitude: World Overcomers Church, Dr. Ken Brown, and the entire University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
Given the current national conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, Mr. Bradshaw's service is private.
He leaves his children: Claudia Rogers, (Leslie)Roland Carruthers, grandchildren: Ladarrius Carruthers, Alexis Bailey, and Brie Walker; precious great-grandchild, Amyra Wiley; three loving sisters: Jeri Bradshaw Clark, (James) Gunda Bradshaw, (Lee) Kennetha Stevens, (Eric) two beloved brothers: Marc Bradshaw, and Cyrolin Bradshaw. Nieces and nephews - Yana Bradshaw-Bee (Geotalis ) Johnny Bradshaw (Uncle Mane's Mentee), Romarjonlin Bradshaw, Ricky Crump, Rickila Crump-Hidalgo (Jonder), Ricshunda Crump, Antonio Smith, Lynretta Bradshaw, Kamita Wilson, Eric Stevens Jr, Keric Stevens, KeErica Stevens, aunts: Estella Shears and Wilhmea Rayford of St. Louis, Missouri and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends and former colleagues.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to Caritas Village in Binghampton at caritasvillage.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020