- Mr. Alan D. Stimpson, 68, of Center Barnstead, passed away at the Concord Hospital on April 4, 2019 after a period of declining health.



Born in Brockton, MA, Alan was the son of the late Merrill D. and Norma D. (Daniels) Stimpson. He was raised and educated in Abington, MA and was a graduate of Abington High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy after high school and was stationed at Argentia Naval Base in Newfoundland. It was there that he met his life partner, Frances "Fran" (Murphy) Stimpson.



Alan was an accomplished chef and worked at several area restaurants during his career, including JJ Goodwins in Barnstead, the old Highway Hotel in Concord, the Sheraton Hotel in Manchester and the Holiday Inn in Concord. For several years, he owned and operated Fanfares in Rochester along with his brother.



He enjoyed creating ice sculptures and woodworking. Alan had a great love of music and spent many hours listening to music on his computer.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Gary Stimpson, his brothers-in-law, John, Peter and Patrick Murphy, his nephew, Paul Murphy and niece, Josephine Murphy.



He is survived by his beloved wife of over 45 years, Fran (Murphy) Stimpson, his brothers-in-law, Michael Murphy and his wife Beth and Edward Murphy and his wife Gabriella all of Newfoundland and his sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Doody and her husband Leonard, Susan Murphy, Bride Shea Murphy and Phyllis Murphy all of Newfoundland. He is also survived by several nephews and nieces.



At the request of the family, private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan's memory may be sent to the Pope Memorial SCPA, 94 Silk Farm Rd. Concord, NH 03301. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit





1217 Suncook Valley Hwy

Epsom , NH 03234

Funeral Home Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home
1217 Suncook Valley Hwy
Epsom , NH 03234
(603) 798-3050

