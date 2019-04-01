Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Marie Chase Atkins. View Sign

Alice Marie Chase Atkins was promoted to glory on March 31, 2019 at age 75.



She was born in Hibbing, Minnesota to Salvation Army Majors Leslie and Pearl Chase on March 25, 1944. After graduating from Fargo, North Dakota High School she then completed Registered Nurse training at Methodist-Kahler Nursing School in Rochester, Minnesota. She married Thomas Atkins of Laredo, Texas who became a Presbyterian pastor and career chaplain in the United States Navy. Alice received her B.S. degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and Master of Science in Nursing degree from Yale University. She was a Certified Clinical Specialist in Adult, Adolescent and Child Psychiatry. Throughout her husband's many moves in the Navy to England, Italy, Hawaii, both U.S. coasts, and subsequent civilian ministries in Florida and Texas, she very successfully pursued her career in nursing, culminating as an AIDS/HIV researcher and with post-graduate studies at UCLA.



She is survived by her husband, the Reverend Thomas Atkins, Captain, CHC, USN, of Enfield; daughters: Lisa Marie Arroyo of Enfield NH, Lori Ann Meyers of Hanover NH, and Leslie Pearl Atkins of Wiesbaden, Germany; six grandchildren: Danny and Zachary Cassou, Evelyn and Nelson Jr. Arroyo; Marissa and Evan Meyers; sons-in-law: Nelson Arroyo Sr., Dr. Timothy Meyers, and daughter-in-law Kathy McBurney.



A memorial service is planned for May 26, 2019, Sunday, at Community Lutheran Church, Enfield, NH at 3:00 p.m.

Alice Marie Chase Atkins was promoted to glory on March 31, 2019 at age 75.She was born in Hibbing, Minnesota to Salvation Army Majors Leslie and Pearl Chase on March 25, 1944. After graduating from Fargo, North Dakota High School she then completed Registered Nurse training at Methodist-Kahler Nursing School in Rochester, Minnesota. She married Thomas Atkins of Laredo, Texas who became a Presbyterian pastor and career chaplain in the United States Navy. Alice received her B.S. degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and Master of Science in Nursing degree from Yale University. She was a Certified Clinical Specialist in Adult, Adolescent and Child Psychiatry. Throughout her husband's many moves in the Navy to England, Italy, Hawaii, both U.S. coasts, and subsequent civilian ministries in Florida and Texas, she very successfully pursued her career in nursing, culminating as an AIDS/HIV researcher and with post-graduate studies at UCLA.She is survived by her husband, the Reverend Thomas Atkins, Captain, CHC, USN, of Enfield; daughters: Lisa Marie Arroyo of Enfield NH, Lori Ann Meyers of Hanover NH, and Leslie Pearl Atkins of Wiesbaden, Germany; six grandchildren: Danny and Zachary Cassou, Evelyn and Nelson Jr. Arroyo; Marissa and Evan Meyers; sons-in-law: Nelson Arroyo Sr., Dr. Timothy Meyers, and daughter-in-law Kathy McBurney.A memorial service is planned for May 26, 2019, Sunday, at Community Lutheran Church, Enfield, NH at 3:00 p.m. Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close