Alyce was born in Laconia on June 2, 1954 to Nelson and Nyleen (Cochrane) Harper. She was a graduate of Tilton Northfield High School Class of 1972 and earned a bachelor degree in chemistry from Regency College in NY and a second bachelor degree in computer science from Franklin Pierce College. Alyce started her career in the medical technology field, then migrated to the State of NH as a microbiologist, eventually settling in as an IT programmer with the State. She enjoyed many forms of crafting, including jewelry making, beading, and knitting. She was also a member of the State of NH SEA.



Alyce is Survived by her mother, Nyleen Harper of Penacook; her brothers, Gary Harper (Jane) of Londonderry and Mark Harper (Sandra) of Dunbarton; nieces, Melissa and Sara Harper; nephew, Derek Harper; and her foster sister Patricia Kunath of Dunbarton. She was predeceased by her father.



Services will be announced at a later date.

