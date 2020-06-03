Bernard A. "Benny" Fleury, Jr. 57, of North Main St., died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Manchester, NH the son of Bernard and Barbara (Corliss) Fleury. He lived most of his life between Franklin and Bristol attending local schools in the area. Before becoming sick, he worked at Cooper Products, Calley and Currier Manufacturing and Watts Regulator.



Benny will be remembered for his love of motorcycling and benefit rides as well as spending time metal scrapping. He was a devoted husband and grandfather and loved time with his dog Jingles and chinchilla Lilac.



He is survived by his wife Sheila Fleury of Franklin; children Vannessa Bassett of Franklin, Amanda Fleury of Bristol, Benjamin Fleury of Belmont; step-children: Randy Skillin of Concord, Scott Skillin of Scottsdale, AZ; Lisa LaPage of Franklin; grandchildren: Anastacia, Taylor, Carter, Linkin, Jasmine and Cody; brothers: Michael Wallace of NC, Robert Fleury of MI, sisters: Dorothy Loisel of New Hampton, Cheryl Fleury of NY, Catherine Ownby of TN, Shirley Fleury of Thornton, Bertha Gabry of Danville and half sister Sheila Houle of Danbury.



Services-Memorial Calling hours will be Monday, June 8, 2020 from 2-4pm at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol. To accommodate for appropriate social distancing, all services will be conducted outside and people are asked to bring their own masks if they feel they can not distance appropriately. Burial will be private in Homeland Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing may make donations in his memory to the Toys for Tots.



