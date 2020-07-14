Brian C. VanDemark Sr. 72 of Hill, passed away suddenly on May 14th at his home.



He was born on December 5th 1947 in Lynn, MA. He was the oldest of five children of the late Richard D. and Alice (Hopkins) VanDemark of Concord, NH. He was raised in the Wakefield, MA area. When he was 11 the family relocated to San Jose, CA. After high school he joined the painters union and started his apprenticeship as a painter decorator of wall coverings. He received his certificate of completion as a journeyman Aug. 1975 in California.



In 1976 he moved to Concord, NH and started Brian VanDemark Custom Painting & Wallpapering. For the next 44 years he was well known in the Concord, Manchester, Bristol, and Hill area.



He was predeceased by son Brian C. VanDemark Jr. in 2004. Also a brother, Stephen P. VanDemark in 2005.



Brian is survived by his sister, holly and husband Tim Twitchell of Canterbury, NH; two brothers, James and Dexter VanDemark of Hinsdale, NH; a brother, Dana and wife Cynthia VanDemark of Hill, NH; three dear Aunts: Helen Huntchins of Concord, NH, Ruth C. VanDemark of Wakefield, RI, and Norma Cairns of Arlington, VT; cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Memorial Contributions may be made to: Pope Memorial SPCA 95 Silk Farm Rd. Concord, NH 03301



