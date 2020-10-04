Diane L. (Gee) Ward, 69, of Woodlawn Avenue, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home.



She was born in Concord, NH on October 12, 1950 the daughter of Edward A. and Madeline (Avery) Gee.



She graduated from Hillsborough Deering High School and later became a LNA. She lived in Bradford for 40 years spending the last 3 years in Hillsborough. Diane was a stay-at-home Mom and also held various other positions but her favorite was caring for people. She had been the office manager for Dr. Brown in Bradford, a secretary for Battles Farm and received her LNA training at the NH Psychiatric Hospital. She cared for people at many different locations including Coos County Nursing Home and Woodcrest Village in New London.



Diane was a member of the East Washington Baptist Church and also a Christian Clowns group, "On Wings of Joy". She had been active in several churches, loved singing, especially hymns, loved Jesus and had a strong faith and trusted God's plan. She enjoyed reading the Bible and loved flowers and houseplants. Most of all she liked to spend time with her grandchildren.



She is predeceased by her parents and two siblings, Linda DeLeon and Edward Gee, Jr. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, John "Jack" E. Ward III; two daughters and husbands, Tracie and Stephen Gallagher of Hillsborough, NH and Kelly and Joshua French of Canaan, NH; four grandchildren, Derek, Aundrea, Austin and Renee; a brother, Robert Avery of FL; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Friends are invited to walk through calling hours at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Harvey Memorial Cemetery, 18 Shedd Road, Hillsborough, NH.



Memorial contributions may be made to Payson Center for Cancer Care, 250 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.



Masks and physical distancing are required.



