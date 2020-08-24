Donald E. Purington, 87, of Franklin, formerly of Salisbury, died on Aug.18, 2020 at Mtn Ridge Healthcare Center in Franklin.
He was born in New Boston, NH on March 30, 1933 the son of Kenneth and Florence (Black) Purington. He resided in Salisbury from 1969 through 2001 before moving to Franklin.
Mr. Purington was employed at Kearsarge Reel Co. in Bradford for 17 years prior to retiring.
A quiet man, he enjoyed hunting and taking rides with his wife enjoying the scenery and hoping to see some wildlife. He loved animals especially his dog "Glory".
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (deHaro) Purington of Franklin, and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Ruth Perron and Verna Hall.
A graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Salisbury on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. Donations in his memory may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, NH 03301.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com