1/
Donald E. Purington
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Purington, 87, of Franklin, formerly of Salisbury, died on Aug.18, 2020 at Mtn Ridge Healthcare Center in Franklin.

He was born in New Boston, NH on March 30, 1933 the son of Kenneth and Florence (Black) Purington. He resided in Salisbury from 1969 through 2001 before moving to Franklin.

Mr. Purington was employed at Kearsarge Reel Co. in Bradford for 17 years prior to retiring.

A quiet man, he enjoyed hunting and taking rides with his wife enjoying the scenery and hoping to see some wildlife. He loved animals especially his dog "Glory".

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (deHaro) Purington of Franklin, and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Ruth Perron and Verna Hall.

A graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Salisbury on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. Donations in his memory may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, NH 03301.

Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home - Franklin
143 Franklin Street
Franklin, NH 03235
(603) 934-2408
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thibault-Neun Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved