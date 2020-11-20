Dorothy Marie (Dotty) Hammell 78, affectionately known as "Mom" and "Gram", to all those who knew her, passed away in her home on November 14, 2020 with her loving husband Wayne by her side.



She was born in Concord, NH on January 25, 1942 to Albert & Stacia (Masuk) Kaiser.



She was predeceased by her sister, Carol Ann (Kaiser) Balch in 2017.



Dotty grew up in Penacook where she and her sister Carol, made many friends including Janet who they played with. They would often lock Janet in the "Sheriff's Office" located in the cellar and charge her ten cents to get out. Along with Janet, there was her friend, Joan, who would come over and play for hours in the "Doll House" that her father, Albert, built for her. As they got older they would get together to watch American Band Stand and hang out at her parent's house.



Dotty graduated from Penacook High School in 1959, and remained close with her classmates as well as being on the reunion committee. She graduated from Fisher Junior College in Boston, MA in 1961.



On July 14, 1962 Dotty married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Eugene Hammell Sr. They spent the next 58 years together living their life to the fullest.



They raised their daughter, Suzanne, and their son, Wayne Jr. "Mom" always made time for her family. They would take many trips to Wellington State Park. They would enjoy snowmobile trips to Carter Hill. She always celebrated Sue and Wayne Jr.'s birthdays with a big party and games inviting all the neighborhood children. She enjoyed attending Wayne Jr.'s athletic games and shopping and gardening with Sue.



Dotty and her husband enjoyed working in her flower garden and pond at their home. They raised their two little dogs, Betsy and Daisy, and considered them their children as well.



Dotty worked for Geiger and Heiser Attorneys in Penacook as their legal assistant for 40 years where she often was referred to as "The Boss".



She is survived by her husband Wayne Eugene Hammell Sr., daughter Suzanne Lee Hammell & Nancy Olivera and son Wayne Eugene Hammell Jr. She also leaves her much loved grandchildren Natasha Lynn Hammell, Wayne Eugene Hammell III, Khloe Ann Hammell and great grandson Jeffrey Michael Dunlap III, as well as her nephews Stanley, Steven and Lowell Balch.



Her greatest treasures were her grandchildren. She enjoyed their annual trip to Old Orchard Beach, where she would stand near the shore and take pictures of them catching the big waves with their boogie boards. They would search for sea shells and walk the pier eating fried dough.



She loved the holidays, especially Christmas time where they would all gather at "Gram's" house. She made special bags of candy at Halloween and baskets for Easter for her grandchildren and included Justice, Kayla and Mia when they became part of the family.



Dotty was a very caring person and when she made friends it was forever. Chet & Pat Rousseau were very close friends, and they spent lots of fun times together. Their children grew up together as if they were family. The McDaniel Family were also very special friends and she looked forward to the annual 4th of July celebration that they held each year. She enjoyed her weekly ceramic classes with Carol, Millie and Gloria. She will be deeply missed by her family and those that had the honor to know her and love her.



May she rest in eternal peace with her family that passed before her. Until we meet again...



In honor of Dotty's wishes there will be no services.



