Glenn A. Price died on February 12, 2019 at the Havenwood-Heritage Heights retirement community in Concord, NH, at the age of 96. He is fondly remembered for his love of family, his sincerity, honesty and generosity.Glenn Albert Price was born on February 9, 1923 in Minneapolis, Minnesota where his father, Hugh Bruce Price, was a professor of economics at the University of Minnesota and his mother, Jennie May (nee' Swab) was a homemaker. When Glenn was six years old the family moved to Lexington, KY, where his father joined the faculty of the University of Kentucky. He had three siblings: Bruce Price (1920-2003), Esther Price Moore (1924-2008) and Dwight Price (1931 -).As a teenager Glenn was active in scouting and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from University High School and entered the University of Kentucky in 1939, majoring in physics. When World War II broke out, Glenn dropped out of college, joined the army and in 1943 was recruited to work on the Manhattan Project, the massive Allied effort to develop the first atomic bomb. Stationed at the remote, top-secret laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico, he worked as a scientific technician alongside a Who's Who of eminent 20th century physicists, including Robert Oppenheimer, Emilio Segre, Hans Bethe, George Kistiakowski and Richard Feynman. On July 16, 1945, he was an observer at the first atomic bomb test explosion at Alamogordo, New Mexico. After the war, Glenn completed his bachelors' degree in physics from the University of Kentucky and in 1952 earned a PhD in physics from the University of Illinois . In the same year he joined the staff of the Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, NY as a physicist, and for the next 18 years conducted nuclear energy research. In 1970 he was appointed Head of the Office of Academic Relations at Brookhaven, where he led training programs for students, young scientists and foreign visitors, and also served as an expert on nuclear safety and security.From 1987 to 1990 Glenn directed the nuclear safeguards training program at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria. In 2004 he was inducted into the University of Kentucky Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame. Glenn married Charlotte Jones, also of Lexington, KY, in 1950 and for 33 years they lived in Bayport, NY where they raised four children They spent family time making music, camping, sailing on the Great South Bay and were active in their church, the Sayville (NY) Congregational United Church of Christ. Glenn and Charlotte retired to an idyllic cottage overlooking Mount William Pond in Weare, NH, where they welcomed family and friends, worked on projects and indulged their love of music and nature.They were dedicated members of the Deering Community Church in nearby Deering, NH where Charlotte played the organ and organized classical music programs. Charlotte Price passed away on December 29, 2018. Glenn Price is survived by a brother, Dwight Price of Lexington, KY; four children: Beverly Price Rollins of Sunnyvale, CA; Daniel Price of Dedham, MA; David Price of Weare, NH; and Albert Price of Brooklyn, NY, and four grandchildren.The family would like to thank Dr. Patricia Clancy for her 30 years of compassionate care and wisdom, the staff and residents of Havenwood-Heritage Heights for their care and support, and the Havenwood third floor nurses for their exquisitely thoughtful care in his final days.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 2:00 pm in the Main Lodge of Havenwood, 33 Christian Avenue, Concord, NH Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Resident Fund at Havenwood-Heritage Heights Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 20, 2019

