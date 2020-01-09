James F. Guertin (Bud) 78, passed away on January 8th after a period of declining health.
James was born and raised in Canterbury, NH, the son of James and Lillian Guertin. James was a graduate of Penacook High School, class of 1961. He played both baseball and soccer, playing on the State Championship team.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the guided missile cruiser USS Boston. He was a talented carpenter, building and remodeling homes locally.
James was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing where he made many great friends.
James is survived by his wife of 29 years Carol; daughter Anne Madore of St. Albans, Maine; and son Jerrod Guertin and his wife Megan of Manchester. Three granddaughters: Samantha Madore, Sarah Dean, and Sabrina Madore all of Maine. He also leaves eight great grandchildren as well as several cousins, family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday January 18th, 2020 from 1PM-3PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium. Located at 172 King St. Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to be made in his memory to a foundation of your choosing.
"When a great man dies, for years the light he leaves behind him, lies in the path of men."- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 9, 2020