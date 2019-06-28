Mark Alan Wright (January 11, 1969 to April 22, 2019) died suddenly at his home in Mount Enterprise Texas.



He was the son of Dawn (Prescott) Kinevich of Florida and Richard A. Wright of Concord. He leaves behind his parents, step mother Rita Wright, sister Jan Wright and her companion James Cole, sister Jodi Macey (Shawn) and children, brother Joshua Wright (Angel) and daughters. A step sister Ashlee Fye, step brother David Carter and their families, and his aunt and uncle Wanda and Gerry Smith of Florida.



Mark grew up and attended public schools in Concord, played baseball with Concord American Little League and Babe Ruth. He was a local tradesman performing carpenter work in the area for many years before moving to Texas where he was a self-employed carpenter, mechanic and tradesman. He was loved by many and will be missed by his family and friends.



Services will be at Blossom Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Donations can be sent to the local SPCA.

