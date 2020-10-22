Michael W. Loan Sr passed away October 13th, 2020, peacefully at home from a sudden illness.



Born on April 22nd, 1937 to William J Loan and Elmyra McCulne Loan Raised in Springfield Pa. Mike was a life time member of the Springfield Fire Dept were he worked as a fire fighter and ambulance driver. He had a career in autobody and paint supplies. He was instrumental in starting the Bondo Co. He later finished his career with Sanel auto parts.



He loved to fly and was a licensed pilot. Mike also enjoyed his hunting camp in northern Pa. that he had visited since he was a young man.



He is survived by his children Debbie Daddio of Belmont, Michael W. Loan Jr of Chichester, Sandra Loan of Franklin, NH and Steven Loan of Boscawen.



Per Mike's wishes there will be no services



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store