Percy C. Newbery, of Concord, New Hampshire, formerly of Freeport, NY, died November 25, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.



Beloved husband of the late Joan, Loving father of Joanmarie Angelo (Sal), the late David Newbery (Liz), Suzan Pavlick (Steve), Bruce Newbery (Karen), Guy Newbery (Mary), Kellie Hinrichs (Gary), Kim Paskalis (Andrew), Christina Furlone (Robert), and Jennifer Mead (Matthew). Cherished grandfather of 24 grandchildren and their families and 37 + great grandchildren, Dear brother of the late Olive and the late David Howard, killed in WW II, Dear Son of the departed Thomas Brewer and Isabelle MacFarlane.



Percy was an Honorary Ex-Chief and 63 year member of Freeport Truck Company No.1, Freeport Fire Department. He and his wife Joan, of 53 years, lived in Freeport, NY, where they raised their nine children. He ran and owned Mayfair Cleaning Co. for over 35 years, eventually retiring to Colrain, MA. He spent his later years between Vero Beach, FL and Concord, NH. Percy served his country in World War II, enlisting in the Army on April 14, 1942. He was assigned to the 1022nd Engineer Treadway Bridge Company.



Percy was a lover of nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed horses, birdwatching, and gardening. He loved road trips, Amtrak, and our national and state parks. His greatest passion was his family and friends. He maintained a special and personal relationship with each and every one of the hundred he considered his immediate family members until his final days. He always encouraged us to take care and make time for one another. He taught us the value of hard work, to stand firm in your convictions and the truth. He taught us to serve our country and community, and to become civically engaged in whatever capacity our skills allowed. He believed in kindness; respecting our fellow human beings no matter their race or religion.



Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3rd, from 2-4 and 7-9pm, Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, Freeport. Firematic Service Tuesday 7:30pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, December 4th, at 9:30am at All Saints Episcopal Church, Baldwin, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Concord Firefighters Relief Assn. 150 N. State St. Concord, NH 03301

