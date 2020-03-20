Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 View Map Service 5:00 PM Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roger M. Hebert, 68, of Franklin, died unexpectedly at home on March 18, 2020.



He was born in Franklin on March 2, 1952 the son of Ernest and Cecile (Jeanson) Hebert.



Roger graduated from Franklin High School in 1970. He was employed at Watts Regulator in Franklin for many years.



He was a communicant of St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus.



He enjoyed biking and played golf at the former Mojalaki Country Club and in the Webster Valve Golf League at Den Brae Golf Course and his yearly fishing trip with his friends.



Family members include his wife of 29 years, Barbara (Erickson) Hebert of Franklin, a daughter,



Roxanne Mazur and husband Stephen of Franklin, 4 grandchildren: Courtney, Billy, Cassidy and Ricky, siblings: Paul Hebert and wife Mona of MO, Diane Savage and husband Tim of Franklin, and Sue Livingston and husband Jeff of MO, and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Michael Hebert who died in 2003.



A service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A visiting hour will be held from 4:00-5:00 pm.



Donations in memory of Roger may be made to The Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, 19 Rescue Road, Franklin, NH 03235.



For directions and an online guestbook, please visit

For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 20, 2020

