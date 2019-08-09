Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirly W. Lampron. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirly W. Lampron 83 ("Girlie" to his friends), lifelong resident of Loudon, passed away on August 7, 2019.



Born June 3, 1936 to Paul E. (Sr.) and Mildred (Towle) Lampron. He graduated from Concord High School in 1954, joined the Army Reserve in 1955 and served until 1964. Shirly was dedicated to service and specifically to the town and neighbors he loved which included: joining the Loudon Fire Department in 1953 and serving for more than 50 years, joining the Loudon Police Department in 1964 and serving through 1973; becoming tax collector from 1964 through 1973; serving as the Loudon Congregational Church Building Committee Treasurer for three years as well as serving as a Deacon; joining fellow neighbors and Police Officers to build the "old" Loudon Police Department and Court House in 1967; serving as Auditor for the Town of Loudon for four years; serve as Auxiliary Deputy Sheriff for three years; serving as a Boy Scout Leader for over five years; assisting friends build a memorial - the Art McNeil Gazebo - to honor a good friend; and serving on the Board for the John O. Cate Memorial Van.



Shirly worked for Concord Electric for more than 14 years and retired as an Auditor from the NH Department of Revenue.



Shirly wanted to know what was happening in "his" town and to "his" neighbors and was always there to lend a helping hand. He was raised with the belief that we should all help thy neighbors. This translated into years of helping out on local farms (Ashland Farm, Lampron Farm, and Storrs Farm to name a few) as well as assisting friends and neighbors fill their wood sheds for the winter months. Shirly enjoyed anything old time country music, tv shows and western movies. He was also an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed NASCAR. His favorite driver being Dale Ernhardt Sr. of course. Shirly also loved being a part of and cooking for the Harley Davidson Rendezvous with his local friends. Above all family was most important.



Shirly is survived by his daughter, Sharon Drake and her husband Kerry of Loudon, his grandson, Scott P. of Tilton, his brother Dean E. Lampron and wife Robin of Webster, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his "other" kids, Debbie Dyment of Concord and Cathy Dyment of Florida. He was known to many as "Uncle Shirly" or Grandpa. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son Neil P. of Loudon, and brothers Paul Jr., Bruce H., and Neil.



Calling hours will be held on Monday August 12, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH. A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00am also at Bennett Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the family lot at Moore Cemetery (behind the Loudon Congregational Church).



For those who wish memorial contributions may be made to the Loudon Fire Department, 55 South Village rd, Suite 5, Loudon, NH 03307 and/or Pleasant View Nursing Home, 239 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301.



Arrangements are entrusted to Bennet Funeral Home, Concord, NH. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Shirly W. Lampron 83 ("Girlie" to his friends), lifelong resident of Loudon, passed away on August 7, 2019.Born June 3, 1936 to Paul E. (Sr.) and Mildred (Towle) Lampron. He graduated from Concord High School in 1954, joined the Army Reserve in 1955 and served until 1964. Shirly was dedicated to service and specifically to the town and neighbors he loved which included: joining the Loudon Fire Department in 1953 and serving for more than 50 years, joining the Loudon Police Department in 1964 and serving through 1973; becoming tax collector from 1964 through 1973; serving as the Loudon Congregational Church Building Committee Treasurer for three years as well as serving as a Deacon; joining fellow neighbors and Police Officers to build the "old" Loudon Police Department and Court House in 1967; serving as Auditor for the Town of Loudon for four years; serve as Auxiliary Deputy Sheriff for three years; serving as a Boy Scout Leader for over five years; assisting friends build a memorial - the Art McNeil Gazebo - to honor a good friend; and serving on the Board for the John O. Cate Memorial Van.Shirly worked for Concord Electric for more than 14 years and retired as an Auditor from the NH Department of Revenue.Shirly wanted to know what was happening in "his" town and to "his" neighbors and was always there to lend a helping hand. He was raised with the belief that we should all help thy neighbors. This translated into years of helping out on local farms (Ashland Farm, Lampron Farm, and Storrs Farm to name a few) as well as assisting friends and neighbors fill their wood sheds for the winter months. Shirly enjoyed anything old time country music, tv shows and western movies. He was also an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed NASCAR. His favorite driver being Dale Ernhardt Sr. of course. Shirly also loved being a part of and cooking for the Harley Davidson Rendezvous with his local friends. Above all family was most important.Shirly is survived by his daughter, Sharon Drake and her husband Kerry of Loudon, his grandson, Scott P. of Tilton, his brother Dean E. Lampron and wife Robin of Webster, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his "other" kids, Debbie Dyment of Concord and Cathy Dyment of Florida. He was known to many as "Uncle Shirly" or Grandpa. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son Neil P. of Loudon, and brothers Paul Jr., Bruce H., and Neil.Calling hours will be held on Monday August 12, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH. A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00am also at Bennett Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the family lot at Moore Cemetery (behind the Loudon Congregational Church).For those who wish memorial contributions may be made to the Loudon Fire Department, 55 South Village rd, Suite 5, Loudon, NH 03307 and/or Pleasant View Nursing Home, 239 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301.Arrangements are entrusted to Bennet Funeral Home, Concord, NH. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.Bennett Funeral.com for the Lampron family. Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close