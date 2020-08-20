Stephanie M. Couch age 40 died Tuesday Aug. 18 at her home. She was born in Concord, daughter of Calvin Couch Jr. and Laurie (Temple) Couch. She was a graduate of Merrimack Valley High School class of 1999 and received her degree from NHTI in early childhood education in 2006.



She worked for Elektrisola, Concord School District, Family Dollar and Odd Fellows. She loved music, writing, traveling, spending time with her family especially with her nephew Colbie.



She is survived by her fiancee; John Ricci, mother; Laurie Couch of Loudon, sister; Lynette Couch and her husband Sanjeev, nephew; Colbie Lamprey and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was predeceased by her father; Calvin, grandmother; Mary and her uncle Bubba.



There will be no visiting hours.



Graveside services will be held on Tuesday Aug. 25 at 11AM at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.



The Waters Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



