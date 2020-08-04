Zach B. Lacy, 15, Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday August 1st. Zach was born in Concord in the summer of 2004 to Lisa Jones and Hank Lacy and has grown up in Salisbury attending the local grade school and was entering his junior year at Merrimack Valley High School.



Zach played many youth sports and in high school excelled in football and lacrosse, having already lettered in both sports. During the summers Zach worked as an attendant at Contoocook River Canoe & Kayak in Penacook assisting people on and off the water with their boats. He was a loving individual who touched the lives of all who met him, having groups of friends of all ages.



Zach is survived by his parents Hank Lacy and Lisa (Wescott) Jones of Salisbury; his twin sister Zoe Lacy of Salisbury; his three brothers Andrew Jones and his fiancee Rilee Jensen of Penacook; Alex Lacy of Salisbury; Max Lacy of Salisbury; his maternal grandmother Connie Wescott of Salisbury; his paternal grandmother Lillian Warren and her husband Stewart Warren of Florida; his paternal grandfather David Lacy and his wife Bettie of Florida; nieces Lilly Jones and Sophia Jensen of Penacook; his nephew Sam Jensen of Penacook. Zach is also survived by his long-term girlfriend Meghan McGonagle as well as numerous friends.



Calling hours will be held on Friday August 7th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Merrimack Valley High School athletic complex. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic facial masks will be required as well as six feet social distancing. A Funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The Wendell Butt Funeral home in Penacook is assisting with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Merrimack Valley High School - Zach Lacy Scholarship.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store