Bernard "Bernie" C. Garrett
Coshocton - Bernard "Bernie" C. Garrett, 84, of Coshocton passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday May 2, 2020, at the Coshocton County Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at the Fresno Bible Church on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Chris Cutshall officiating and Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard performing military honors.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Fresno Bible Church, 24629 SR 93, Fresno, Ohio 43824.
An online memorial for Bernie is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.