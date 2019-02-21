Fern Woodie



Coshocton - Fern (Clark) Woodie, 93, of Coshocton, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.



Fern was born in Coshocton on July 4, 1925 to the late Jim and Cora (Balder) Clark. After graduating from high school, she attended the Coshocton Business College. She worked for many years as a secretary for Sam Clow and Ed Montgomery. She also worked for a number of years at Echoing Hills. Fern enjoyed spending time going out to eat and relaxing in the comfort of her home.



Fern is survived by her son, Sam Payne of Coshocton, two nieces, Pat (Jim) Howell of Pickerington and Barbara (Richard) Emerson of Warsaw; and one nephew, Larry (Marjorie) Wise.



Along with her parents, Fern is preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie (Sam) Wise, and two husbands, Sam G. Payne and Bower Woodie.



Calling hours will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin on Friday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.



For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter at 21755 TR 164 Coshocton, OH 43812.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary