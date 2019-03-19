Lawrence E. "Larry" Fortner



Coshocton - Lawrence E. "Larry" Fortner, 73, of Coshocton passed away after a long battle with cancer at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville on Saturday, March 16, 2019.



Larry was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 25, 1945 to the late Lawrence N. Fortner and Ethel (Middlemus) Fortner Jones. In 1963, he graduated from Coshocton High School. After graduating, Larry served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam stationed in Europe. Larry was a crane operator at Clow Water systems and retired after 42 years of service. After retirement, he worked part-time for Philip Wagner in Coshocton.



Larry was a member and past Officer for the Coshocton Elks Lodge, a member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church, Eagles Lodge, American Legion, V.F.W. #1330 and the United Steelworkers Union.



He was a man of many talents, he could do it all. Larry built his home, was a talented woodworker, had a mechanics garage and even helped build a dirt track race car. Larry also built and painted the equipment bus for the Coshocton Band in the early 1990's and helped drive the band to his daughter's games and competitions.



Larry is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Barbara J. (Grace) Fortner whom he married July 19, 1969; one daughter Wendy (Dan) Crist of Strongsville, Ohio; two grandsons Alex & Zach Crist; sister-in-law Pam Grace of Coshocton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his step-father Earl Jones (who raised him); sister Betty Fortener; step-brother Gary Jones; mother and father-in-law Gaynelle and Walter Grace; and brother-in-law Steve Grace and Chuck Fortener.



Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home. 639 Main St., Coshocton on Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM; an Elks memorial service will begin at 7:00 PM.



Funeral services for Larry will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 12:00 PM with Pastor Dale Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memorial Gardens with Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard performing military honors.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Roscoe United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com . Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary