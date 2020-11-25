Wayne BayDresden - Wayne E. Bay, 72, of Dresden, Ohio died Monday morning, November 23, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.Born August 16, 1948 in Zanesville he was a son of the late Richard N. and Marion L. (Roach) Bay and was a 1966 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. Following high school he proudly served our county in the U. S. Army, serving in Korea. Wayne worked for many years with B & O Railroad and later he was employed by the Longaberger Company in construction and as a truck driver. He was a talented musician and was a member of the Coshocton-Muskingum String Pickers, who weekly played to patients in area nursing homes. He was also a member of the VFW and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren.Surviving is one son, Michael (Mary Glaneman) Bay of Dresden; a daughter, Lorri (Chad) McCune of Brunswick, Georgia and two grandchildren, Alaina Bay and Drew McCune. Also surviving are three brothers, Rick (Ruby) Bay of Dresden, John (Nancee) Bay of Frazeysburg and Joe (Jane Lorenz) Bay of Dresden; a sister, Peggy (Scott) Warren of Cumberland, Ohio; his very special friend, Georgia Robison of Nashport and several nieces and nephews.There will be no calling hours.In keeping with Wayne's wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at a date.