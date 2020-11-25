1/1
Wayne Bay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Bay

Dresden - Wayne E. Bay, 72, of Dresden, Ohio died Monday morning, November 23, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.

Born August 16, 1948 in Zanesville he was a son of the late Richard N. and Marion L. (Roach) Bay and was a 1966 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. Following high school he proudly served our county in the U. S. Army, serving in Korea. Wayne worked for many years with B & O Railroad and later he was employed by the Longaberger Company in construction and as a truck driver. He was a talented musician and was a member of the Coshocton-Muskingum String Pickers, who weekly played to patients in area nursing homes. He was also a member of the VFW and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is one son, Michael (Mary Glaneman) Bay of Dresden; a daughter, Lorri (Chad) McCune of Brunswick, Georgia and two grandchildren, Alaina Bay and Drew McCune. Also surviving are three brothers, Rick (Ruby) Bay of Dresden, John (Nancee) Bay of Frazeysburg and Joe (Jane Lorenz) Bay of Dresden; a sister, Peggy (Scott) Warren of Cumberland, Ohio; his very special friend, Georgia Robison of Nashport and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours.

In keeping with Wayne's wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at a date.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder & Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved