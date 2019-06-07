Bobbie Jo Cruikshank age 61, finished her preserved fight with cancer June 6, 2019 in Conroe, Tx. She was born May 16, 1958 in Conroe, Tx. All she wanted in life was to be a devoted and loving wife and mother. She got to live her life as an incredible housewife, mother, and nana. Leaving behind her strength, selflessness, compassion, and unending love.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jerry Cruikshank, Sr., their son Jerry (JR), and his wife Crystal. Her son by marriage Brian, and his wife Jackie. Grandchildren; Mallory, Aryan, Trinity, Jason, Corbin, Railey, Kyle, Haley, and Cayden. Her sisters Faye Freeman, Betty Ballard, and brother Everett McClendon, Jr. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents Everett, Sr., Dorothy McClendon, and nephew Tony Rutledge. We will always cherish our memories with her. "I love you, to the moon and back."

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. You are invited to leave a written condolence at www.shmfh.com.