Chuck Hill was born on Sept. 20, 1947 & passed away on Nov. 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandi, and 4 daughters: Kristi Hill, Kari Hill Boakes, Kelli Hill Gates & Hayley Hill. Also sons-in-laws, grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and other loving family & friends.

Service will be held at Mims Baptist Church, 1601 Porter Rd. in Conroe on Tues., December 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm.