Cyndi Anne Wilson, "Butter", 62, of Montgomery, TX passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

She was born on March 9 1957, in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Emil and Lody Malouf. They settled in Conroe, Texas when she was at the age of two. She met her husband, David Wilson, in 1971 and later married in 1979 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Conroe. They settled in Montgomery, TX and had their two children. She and David recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. She devoted her life to the Lord, her husband, children and two grandchildren who affectionately gave her the name "Butter".

She enjoyed many camping trips and beach vacations with her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed hobbies such as crocheting, needlepoint and macramé.

She was a committed employee having completed 21 years at Eckerd Distribution Center where she met many lifelong friends, including Fred Schurr. In 1999, Fred invited her to be a part of his new venture as a Farmers Insurance agent. She happily accepted his offer and their journey together began. She dedicated her workday to the success of the business, customer service, and forming personal relationships with their clients.

Emil J. Malouf, Jr and her Grandma Glime precede her in death. Survived by her mother, Lody Malouf; husband, David Wilson; daughter, Stephanie Wilson; son, Trey Wilson; grandchildren, Caleb and Bentley; sister, Kathy Glass and husband Rob; brother, Danny Malouf and wife Cynthia, Randy Malouf and wife Gina; along with numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe TX. The service will be held the following day, Monday August 26, 2019 at 10:00am with Pastor Lon McVeigh officiating. Immediately following the service, she will be laid to rest at Garden Park Cemetery. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or in her honor.