Walter was born in the coal mining mountains of West Virginia on June 27, 1932. His education was completed in Madison and Sharpless, West Virginia.

Arriving at the age of seventeen he left home and his beloved state and enlisted in the USAF attaining the rank of Tech/Sgt.

While stationed at Carswell Air Force Base, Ft. Worth, Texas he met a student nurse by the name of Mary Virginia Coen and ten days later they were married. This next month they would have celebrated their 68 th wedding anniversary.

Remaining in the Air Force the couple saw the world being stationed in Lakenheath, England, Alconbury, England, Hokkaido, Japan Taiwan, and San

Antonio, Texas. Sgt. Crone served both in the Korean ERA and the Vietnam ERAS.

He is survived by his wife, son Ronald Douglas Crone, daughter Marcia Ann Williams, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. At Sgt. Crone's request there will only be graveside prayer services. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.