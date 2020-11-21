Edward M. Swift
Barrington -
Edward M. Swift, on October 2, 2020, of Barrington, NJ. Age 60. Beloved son of the late Edward and Catherine Swift. Loving brother of Betsy Blumenstein (Joe) and the late Monica Swift. Uncle of Jackie Stetler (Mat), Monica Blumenstein (Justin Fair). Great Uncle of Sidney and Jude Pollard. Also survived by Christine Pantellas, Ed Zoranski, many cousins and friends. Ed was very patriotic and was an avid Philly sports fan especially of the Eagles and Phillies. He had a love for music and softball, but most importantly he loved his family especially his sisters and nieces. Services will be held privately at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Road, #102, Broomall, PA 19008. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.