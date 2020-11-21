1/1
Edward M. Swift
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward M. Swift

Barrington -

Edward M. Swift, on October 2, 2020, of Barrington, NJ. Age 60. Beloved son of the late Edward and Catherine Swift. Loving brother of Betsy Blumenstein (Joe) and the late Monica Swift. Uncle of Jackie Stetler (Mat), Monica Blumenstein (Justin Fair). Great Uncle of Sidney and Jude Pollard. Also survived by Christine Pantellas, Ed Zoranski, many cousins and friends. Ed was very patriotic and was an avid Philly sports fan especially of the Eagles and Phillies. He had a love for music and softball, but most importantly he loved his family especially his sisters and nieces. Services will be held privately at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Road, #102, Broomall, PA 19008. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved