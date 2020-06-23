Margaret E. "Peggy" Devine
Atco (formerly of Lindenwold) - On June 22, 2020 Margaret E. (nee Short) Devine. Beloved wife of John J. Devine Jr. Loving mother of Linda (Bob) Adair of Berlin, John J. Devine III of Williamstown and the late Gary Devine. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brother Joseph (Dot) Short of Sewell and many loving nieces and nephews. Peggy was employed for many years as a ticket clerk at the PATCO station in Lindenwold. She was a faithful life member of the Garden Lake Bible Church in Lindenwold. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday morning 10am to 11am followed by funeral services 11am at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to Garden Lake Bible Church, 63 1st Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.