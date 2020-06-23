Margaret E. "Peggy" Devine
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E. "Peggy" Devine

Atco (formerly of Lindenwold) - On June 22, 2020 Margaret E. (nee Short) Devine. Beloved wife of John J. Devine Jr. Loving mother of Linda (Bob) Adair of Berlin, John J. Devine III of Williamstown and the late Gary Devine. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brother Joseph (Dot) Short of Sewell and many loving nieces and nephews. Peggy was employed for many years as a ticket clerk at the PATCO station in Lindenwold. She was a faithful life member of the Garden Lake Bible Church in Lindenwold. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday morning 10am to 11am followed by funeral services 11am at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to Garden Lake Bible Church, 63 1st Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved