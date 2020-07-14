1/
Martin J. McAreavy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin J. McAreavy

Pennsauken - Martin J. McAreavy age 50 of Pennsauken, NJ passed away suddenly on May 18, 2020

Martin is survived by his daughter, Reese Marie McAreavy, his son, Shane McAreavy, his mother, Kathryn (Wade Boyle) of Blue Anchor, NJ and his brothers and sister, William McAreavy(Heather) of Chambersburg, PA, Kathryn DeLuca(Christopher) of Waterford, NJ and Jason Iaeck(Brianne) of Marlton, NJ. His nieces and nephews Carrie, Cora, Patrick, Brian, Cole, Callen and Natalie. Great nephews Pierce, Lucas, Asher, Jager and Joseph. The mother of his daughter and dear friend, Renee McAreavy of Medford Lakes As well as many family and friends who loved him dearly.

A visitation will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Waterford Memorial Park, Waterford, NJ.

An education fund has been set up for Martins' daughter, Reese. For those who wish to contribute to the fund, please make a check out to "Renee McAreavy" c/o LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home, 441 White Horse Pike Atco, NJ 08004. Any contribution would be greatly appreciated.

For a complete obituary or to write a heartfelt condolence to the family, please visit the funeral home website at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 14 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
LeRoy P. Wooster
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved