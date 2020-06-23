Michelina N. Talvacchio
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michelina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelina N. Talvacchio

Somerdale - Michelina N. "Mickey" Talvacchio (nee Scesa), on June 22, 2020, of Somerdale. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Donato. Devoted mother of Lydia Rose "Sugie" Welborn (Monty), Daniel (Joanne), Michele Veacock (Gil) and Michael. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Morrissey (Patrick), Danielle Barford, Tara Berwick (Tommy) and Daniel, Jr. (Michelle). Also survived by five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Talvacchio was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Somerdale for over 30 years and served as a deacon. She was also active with the Vacation Bible School, the quilting club and crocheting for veterans. Mrs. Talvacchio especially enjoyed spending quality time with her family. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Entombment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Mrs. Talvacchio's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054-1108. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved