Michelina N. Talvacchio
Somerdale - Michelina N. "Mickey" Talvacchio (nee Scesa), on June 22, 2020, of Somerdale. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Donato. Devoted mother of Lydia Rose "Sugie" Welborn (Monty), Daniel (Joanne), Michele Veacock (Gil) and Michael. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Morrissey (Patrick), Danielle Barford, Tara Berwick (Tommy) and Daniel, Jr. (Michelle). Also survived by five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Talvacchio was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Somerdale for over 30 years and served as a deacon. She was also active with the Vacation Bible School, the quilting club and crocheting for veterans. Mrs. Talvacchio especially enjoyed spending quality time with her family. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Entombment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Mrs. Talvacchio's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054-1108. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Somerdale - Michelina N. "Mickey" Talvacchio (nee Scesa), on June 22, 2020, of Somerdale. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Donato. Devoted mother of Lydia Rose "Sugie" Welborn (Monty), Daniel (Joanne), Michele Veacock (Gil) and Michael. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Morrissey (Patrick), Danielle Barford, Tara Berwick (Tommy) and Daniel, Jr. (Michelle). Also survived by five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Talvacchio was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Somerdale for over 30 years and served as a deacon. She was also active with the Vacation Bible School, the quilting club and crocheting for veterans. Mrs. Talvacchio especially enjoyed spending quality time with her family. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Entombment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Mrs. Talvacchio's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054-1108. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.