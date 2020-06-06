Sharon Kaye Wexler
Pennsauken, NJ - June 6, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph and the late Ferne Wexler. Dear sister of Tari (Jeff Shapiro) Wexler Shapiro, the late Barry Wexler and the late Paulene (Manuel) Gonzalez. Beloved aunt of Joshua and Dana Shapiro, Georgina (George) Gangluff and the late Michael Gonzalez. Great aunt of Miranda, Kenny and Gianna. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service Tues., June 9, 2020, beginning 1:30 pm on the Platt Memorial Chapels YouTube channel. Contributions in her memory can be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.com






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
